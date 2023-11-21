Get $80 off these TCL Rayneo Air 2 AR glasses before Black Friday
RayNeo Air 2
Are you looking for a cheap AR glasses deal this Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Amazon has a massive discount on TCL’s new RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses.
Adding a pair of AR/XR glasses into your gadget bag is not fancy anymore, especially when the upcoming Black Friday deals have the RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses at their lowest price ever.
These AR glasses from TCL have only been out for a few weeks, and usually retail at an MSRP or $379. But, now you can get them with $50 off at Amazon. Furthermore, using the exclusive Black Friday coupon code RAYNEOSAVE50 while checking out can help you save another $30.
The coupon code brings the discount to $80 and the effective price to $299, making the RayNeo Air 2 one of the cheapest AR glasses on the market.
A personal 200-inch home theatre in your pocket
The RayNeo Air 2, is likely going to be the tastiest deal on any AR/MR glasses during the Black Friday sales. In all probability, this will be a limited-time deal as the glasses have debuted very recently, and once the Black Friday sales get over, you might need to shell out $80 more to get these glasses.
These glasses weigh just 76g, and are incredibly compact. Since these glasses can be connected to your smartphone using a Type-C port, you can now connect them natively to the new iPhone 15 lineup, to boot.
The RayNeo Air 2 is ideal for watching content on a personal theatre-like screen on the go, playing games on a massive screen, or even working discreetly while in public.
The new Air 2 comes with Sony’s OLED screen and supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate that, unlike most AR glasses, offers a lag-free and fluid gaming experience. I’ve been testing them for weeks, and they are a revelation. Be sure to check them out, too.
If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.