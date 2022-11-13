FTX commercial proved Larry David was “never wrong” following bankruptcy

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

A commercial filmed by FTX to promote the crypto exchange service has an entirely different meaning following the company filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In the time since filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy, former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has taken to Twitter to discuss what FTX’s bankruptcy means for users that used the crypto exchange platform.

In the time since they filed for bankruptcy, some FTX users have been unable to exchange their cryptocurrency for funds, something Sam himself admitted to. The former CEO claimed that he’s “going to work on giving clarity on where things are in terms of user recovery ASAP.“

In the wake of this controversy, a commercial filmed to advertise FTX’s benefits has proven that its star, Larry David, really was “never wrong”.

FTX commercial takes on a whole new meaning

The original advert from FTX set out to prove that the crypto exchange service is, as a man talking to Larry David in the ad put it, a “safe and easy way to get into crypto.”

The commercial would prove this point by placing Larry David at points all throughout history, doubting established inventions. He would question things like Thomas Edison inventing electricity and a portable cassette player being the future of music.

All of this would build up an association that Larry David would end up being wrong with his predictions, and that the innovations he shut down throughout history would go on to be things we’d use every day.

With FTX being put forth as the modern-day equivalent of these pivotal steps forward that defined human history, Larry David’s doubts have taken on a whole new meaning.

In response to someone trying to sell him on the idea of the cryptocurrency exchange platform, Larry David replied, “Ehhhh… I don’t think so. And I’m never wrong about this stuff. Never.”