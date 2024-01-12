First 2TB MicroSD card releases & it’s perfect for Steam Deck

AGI has beaten out the memory card competition, being the first to launch a 2TB microSD card that you can purchase right now.

When it comes to the Steam Deck, having enough space to cope with the ever-demanding storage requirements of AAA games is a must for getting the most out of your PC gaming handheld. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 require up to 140GB, making having a hefty-sized microSD card a necessity, especially if you passed on the Steam Deck OLED and have the 256GB LCD model instead.

While recognizable names like Sandisk and Lexar have 1TB microSD cards available right now, some would argue that 1,000GB still isn’t enough. Especially if you have plans on using your device for running EmuDeck or installing Epic and GOG games.

That’s where AGI comes in, with the Taiwanese-based manufacturer being the first to bring its brand-new 2TB microSD card.

First 2TB microSD out in the wild

The AGI Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD V30 / A2 card isn’t the first memory card of its kind to exist. Kioxia, the Japanese manufacturer, beat out competition by announcing a 2TB microSD last year, however, AGI is the first company to get one to market.

The high-capacity microSD card is compatible with all types of hardware, including smartphones, and gaming handhelds like the Nintendo Switch. It also boasts read and write speeds up to 170/160MBs when paired with a dedicated reader, according to AGI. The 2TB microSD also comes equipped with A2 V30 support for 4K UHD recording and application devices, likely making it an ideal companion to those with any passing interest in cameras, whether it be for vlogging or live-streaming.

Currently, the AGI 2TB microSD card isn’t yet available to pick up online. However, this will soon change. The 1TB model is already available on Amazon, so we can only speculate it won’t be long until the 2TB follows suit. Without an official listing, however, we don’t yet know how much this hefty microSD will set you back, but we can speculate this much storage space won’t come cheap.

For the time being, a full list of trusted retailers is available on the official AGI website.