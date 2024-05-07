Dedicated Firefox user kept over 7,000 tabs open for two years

A dedicated Firefox user has kept 7,470 tabs open for over two years and was close to losing her insane streak. Somehow its memory usage is still low.

How many tabs do you normally have open? When working, I’d say most people would have 15 tabs open at most. Maybe close to 30 if you’re doing heavy research on a topic. How about nearly 7,500 tabs?

Posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user Hazel, she complained that Firefox was refusing to restore her session with the mind-bending amounts of tabs opened.

“Firefox refused to restore my session that I’ve had going for 2+ years… Over 7k tabs down the drain,” Hazel said.

Hilariously, her tweet went viral with hundreds of commenters not only questioning why you’d have so many tabs open but also how to recover all 7,470 tabs, of which she was able to in the end.

As for why Hazel has so many tabs open, she told PCMag, “I like to scroll back and see clusters of tabs from months ago – it’s like a trip down memory land on whatever I was doing/learning about/thinking about.”

You would think having that many tabs is sure to use up a lot of memory, but surprisingly, Hazel’s session of 7,000+ tabs only uses up 70 MB, and this is by design.

As Mozilla told PCMag, “We’ve been working hard on the performance of Firefox over the last several years, and we’re glad to see the results of those efforts paying off.”