Custom Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck is stunning but you can’t buy it

Swen Vincke, CEO and founder of Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios was recently gifted a gorgeous custom-painted Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck, and it looks incredible.

Valve’s Steam Deck is all the rage these days, and you can play almost anything on it, even Larian Studios’ lauded CRPG, Baldur’s Gate 3, which has recently swept the awards circuit. The title has won several Game of the Year awards, including Dexerto’s own GOTY 2023. After six years of development and early access, the game is finally out in the wild across all platforms you can imagine.

To celebrate the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, the team at Larian Studios gifted Swen Vincke, CEO and founder of Larian a custom-painted Steam Deck, as he shared on social media.

Gorgeous custom painting & modifications

Vincke’s newly gifted one-of-a-kind Steam Deck is a thing of beauty, featuring what appears to be 3D adornments such as riveting, a shield bearing the Flaming Fist insignia, the logo of Baldur’s Gate 3, and a wood-like finish to the system. The adornments themselves are impressive enough, but the detailed paint job just makes it look incredible. We just hope that if Vincke chooses to use the system, the paint job has a nice protective clear coat over it to prevent it from being spoiled.

Unless you were willing to undertake all this work for yourself, it seems like you won’t be able to get your hands on one of these any time soon. Regardless of whether you can get one for yourself, it’s a heartwarming testament and dedication to Vincke, who led Larian to create one of the most memorable games we’ve played this year. Interestingly, just last week we also saw a custom PS5, which you probably also can’t get your hands on.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 skyrockets beyond everyone’s expectations, players are still finding interesting ways to play the title, months after launch.