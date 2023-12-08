This PS1 themed PS5 looks amazing & you can’t have one

Departing Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan was gifted a special one-off PS5 that featured a unique nostalgic PS1 theme.

Sony has seemingly embraced nostalgia recently. Astro’s Playroom, the game built into the PlayStation 5 was as much a PlayStation history lesson as it was a game.

This spirit of nostalgia appears to have continued into the creation of a leaving present for departing Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan, as he was gifted a special PS1-themed PS5.

In a photo posted on Twitter/X the Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lead at SIE, Yuichi Haga identified the customized PS5 as being a ‘one of a kind’ console. The PS5 has been modified with a grey finish like the original PlayStation released in 1995 and includes the classic four-color PS logo.

Even the Dual Sense controller has been given a retro makeover, with the same stylish grey finish, logo and as a finishing touch, the USB plug was given a cute little cover to make it look like the old PS1 controller connectors. To top it all off, it even came in a specially-designed box that referenced the box design of the original PlayStation.

Marking Jim Ryan’s retirement in style

The special PS5 was presented to Jim Ryan at his leaving party, held in anticipation of his retirement in March 2024. The party was attended by many recognizable names, such as Sony’s Ken Kutaragi and Kenichiro Yoshida, Nicolas Doucet of Team Asobi, and Kazunori Yamauchi of Polyphony Digital.

Initial indications are that this console is a true one-off, which is bound to disappoint retro fans who would like their own version of the custom console. On the other hand, the 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation is happening next year, so perhaps a Slim version of this unique retro-styled console will be made available to players. Only time will tell.