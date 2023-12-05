Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunner dispatches Honor Mode in just 38 minutes
Speedrunner Chronos has cracked Baldur’s Gate 3’s new Honor Mode in only 38 minutes, and they could get even faster.
The addition of Honor Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch created a new challenge for players who felt like the other difficulties were still too easy. Honor Mode forces players to play at the hardest difficulty level and introduces the concept of permadeath, meaning if your party dies, you can’t simply go back and load up a previous save.
Instead, your entire playthrough has come to an end. It’s a high-stakes but high-reward game mode, and definitely more suited for the kinds of players who like taking the game slowly and methodically.
Which is why the speedrun completed by Chronos is so impressive. When taking your time to plan out encounters isn’t an option, Honor Mode becomes a whole lot riskier.
Speedrunner cracks Baldur’s Gate Honor Mode in under an hour
A significant part of the run relies on using spells and cantrips to increase jump length, which allows for rapid movement through both combat and the world. There are also a variety of skips and glitches available that shave off whole areas of the game.
As an example, Chronos had already defeated Ketheric at just under 16 minutes into the run; most of it was spent navigating Act 3.
Even more impressive is the fact that Chronos described this run as a “safe” one, and claimed that there were more reckless techniques that could make the time even lower.
