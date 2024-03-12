Create your dream arcade & get $150 off this Dragon’s Lair cabinet

Reliving gaming in the 80s in your own home has never been easier now this stunning Arcade1Up Dragon’s Lair arcade cabinet is $150 off at Best Buy.

Arcade1Up has been recreating cabinets from the arcades of the past so retro gaming fans can relive the 80s and 90s in their own home for years. Whether you want to relive your childhood or get a glimpse of what gaming was like before home consoles, arcade cabinets have never been more accessible.

The Dragon’s Lair cabinet from Arcade1Up is a stunning piece of tech, that brings the 1983 game by iconic developer Rick Dyer and animator Don Bluth straight into your home. The cabinet features a light-up marquee and iconic artwork from the game for an authentic arcade experience.

Article continues after ad

Now, you can experience gaming in the 80s with the Arcade1Up Dragon’s Lair cabinet while it’s a whopping $150 off at Best Buy.

Article continues after ad

No real coins required

Arcade1Up

The Arcade1Up Dragon’s Lair cabinet may not be a replica of the real thing, but it looks just as stunning. The cabinet comes with a custom riser so you can adjust the height to your liking, featuring the artwork of hero Dirk the Daring himself.

You won’t need actual coins to play this cabinet, yet Arcade1Up has gone all out to include a molded coin door to capture the look of the real thing. The cabinet also comes equipped with dual front-facing speakers and an alphanumeric screen above the main display.

Article continues after ad

Better yet, Don Bluth fans can enjoy not just the first Dragon’s Lair game, but its sequel, Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp, and Space Ace, giving you three whole games in one.

If you’re a retro gaming fan, the Arcade1Up Dragon’s Lair arcade is an absolute steal at only $499.99 at Best Buy.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.