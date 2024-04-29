Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini: Price, release date, songs & more

Fans of the iconic rhythm game Dance Dance Revolution have a reason to dance with the reveal of full details on the cute mini arcade cabinet.

The official 25 anniversary of Dance Dance Revolution threatened to pass by completely unremarked until ZUIKI announced it was working on a DDR project. The details of this are now known to be a miniature version of the retro Dance Dance Revolution arcade cabinet.

The cabinet is only planned for a Japanese release, but Time Extension has uncovered many of the details regarding what can be expected from this miniature arcade cabinet.

Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini: Features

The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will be a 1/5 scale replica of the original DDR arcade machine. Those who buy one of these tiny cabinets will be able to play using the built-in monitor, or connect it to a television or monitor using a HDMI cable.

ZUIKI

Owners of the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will be able to choose from a range of control types, such as the ‘finger pads’ included with the mini cabinet, or a full-scale dance mat. It can even support two players for that old-school competitive experience.

Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini: Song list

The song library includes 35 tracks in total. This not only includes tracks from the original Dance Dance Revolution arcade machine, but also music from both Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix and 3rd Mix. Some licensed music has also been added, such as Tubthumping by Chumbawumba.

ZUIKI

Full song list:

Make It Better (Dance Dance Revolution)

Trip Machine (Dance Dance Revolution)

Little Bitch (Dance Dance Revolution)

Paranoia (Dance Dance Revolution)

Boom Boom (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

El Ritmo Tropical (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Tubthumping (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Make A Jam (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Make It Better (So-Real Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Keep On Movin (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Put Your Faith In Me (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Brilliant 2U (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Let Them Move (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Put Your Faith In Me (Jazzy Groove) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Brilliant 2U (Orchestra Groove) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

AM-3P (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Get Up’N Move (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

SP-Trip Machine (Jungle Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Paranoia Max (Dirty Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Paranoia KCET (Clean Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Dynamite Rave (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Upside Down (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Boom Boom Dollar (K.O.G.G3 Remix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

In the Navy 99 (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Dam Dariram (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Captain Jack (Grandale Remix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Afronova (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Dead End (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

The Race (Formula One Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

La Señorita (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Silent Hill (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Paranoia Rebirth (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Gradiusic Cyber (AMD G5 Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Rock Beat (from Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Follow the Sun 90 in the Shade Mix (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix).

The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will go on general sale on September 27, 2024.

Initially, the game was only made available to those who funded the project via the Japanese crowdfunding website Kibidango. Orders for those backers are expected to begin distribution in August 2024. However, ZUIKI is planning on opening the device up for general sale shortly afterward. This will likely be the only opportunity fans in the West have to own the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini.

Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini: price

The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will be priced at 49,500 Yen, the equivalent of roughly $316. Pre-orders are already available on the ZUIKI online store.