Reports claim that ChatGPT can generate Windows 10 and 11 activation keys, but it might not be a good idea to use them. Here’s why.

ChatGPT can do a lot of things, the artificial intelligence app is one of the fastest-growing websites in the world, and people are learning how to bypass some of its safety measures, like the “grandma” exploit. One user used the grandma exploit in tandem with asking the tool to read out Windows 10 Pro keys.

The AI assistant then provided the user with several Windows 10 codes, which they displayed as working. Curious, the user continued to ask the AI to provide codes to upgrade Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro.

Not everything is as it seems

OpenAI

The Windows keys provided are not retail keys that you can purchase. Instead, these are generic license keys that will work for installation, but not for actually activating your system. These codes are normally used for people in the IT industry, or those wanting to use an OS before purchase.

All you need to do is perform a quick Google search to find that the Windows 10 codes are indeed generic. This means that your installations could potentially be limited in their usage, and it’s best to purchase an activation key of your own.

We managed to replicate the test ourselves using ChatGPT, but even if the code was not generic, it would still firmly fall under piracy. ChatGPT is not going off and becoming a Windows keygen any time soon.

Should you actually go ahead and install one of the codes provided, you could potentially have to go through heaps of hassle reverting to your old OS if you lose out on functionality due to the generic licensing of them. You’ll just cause yourself more stress than it’s worth if you install one of these onto your PC.

Some users report that Bard is able to perform the same tasks, with the same results. Generic keys. Remember the saying, “If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.” Steer clear of this “exploit” as ChatGPT cannot actually generate its own modern codes for Windows, or other contemporary software.

The reason why ChatGPT could potentially have this data is due to the vast swaths of learning material it takes from, if generic Windows keys are in the data, then it will also have knowledge of it, too. There’s no actual creation of keys here at all, the tool is just spouting out data it found on the internet.