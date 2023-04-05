Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing

CashApp founder Bob Lee was the victim of a stabbing in San Fransisco on Tuesday

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was killed in a stabbing in San Fransisco on Tuesday.

The San Fransisco Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the stabbing at 2:35am early on Tuesday 4, where they found a 43-year-old man with life-threatening stab wounds.

Police then escorted the victim to a nearby hospital. He was given treatment but later died from his wounds.

Police have not released an official identification, but the victim was identified by sources as Bob Lee, Cash App founder and currently working at MobileCoin as Chief Product Officer.

Police are yet to make any arrests related to the crime.

Joshua Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, said: “Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world.”

“Moby was his dream: a privacy-protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”