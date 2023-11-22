Bookworms rejoice as Kindle Scribe down to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

A boon to bookworms everywhere, the Kindle Scribe is available with 29% off as part of an early Black Friday deal.

The launch of the Amazon Kindle was a godsend to book hoarders and compulsive readers, who could now go on a trip without needing to take along a suitcase full of books. The Amazon Kindle Scribe adds even more functionality since it acts as a digital notebook as well as an e-reader. Now as part of an early Black Friday deal, you can get one from Amazon for the lowest price ever with 29% off.

Article continues after ad

Buying a Kindle Scribe not only gives you access to the vast library of e-books on the market but can also act as a digital notebook to let you jot down any thoughts or ideas that might spring to mind. The Kindle Scribe includes a pen that allows users to write down notes, either alongside their favorite books as a virtual ‘sticky note’, or in a separate notebook.

Article continues after ad

This function could be particularly useful for students when taking notes on reference material for college, or for writers and creatives who might be suddenly struck with inspiration. It’s a good alternative to a tablet or iPad if you’re on a budget and just want to take notes.

Article continues after ad

Make notes as easy as writing on paper

The included pen allows users to make handwritten notes as easily as writing on paper. These notes can then be converted into text. Documents can be imported from Microsoft Word to be annotated, and folders and sub-folders can be created to keep your notes organized.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Amazon, Pexels

The 10.2” screen is a high-quality ‘paperwhite’ display, which offers a 300 ppi glare-free, front-lit experience for users. This display is twice as large as the Kindle Paperwhite, which in landscape mode allows for two pages of a book to be displayed side-by-side. The Kindle Scribe has the longest battery life of any Kindle released to date, promising months of reading or weeks of writing on a single charge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Oprah Winfrey was so impressed with the Kindle Scribe that she included it on her list of ‘Favourite Things 2023’.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.