Apple Watch Series 9 & Watch Ultra 2 return to stores after ban is paused

Apple finally gets some relief as a federal appeals court temporarily halts the ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Apple has won a temporary pause on the ban on the Apple Watch, as the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in its favor. The Cupertino company was banned from selling and importing Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 due to a patent dispute with the medical device maker Masimo.

Thanks to the temporary halt, the two models are now available in some physical Apple Stores, with wider availability expected by Saturday. The stay on the watch ban is supposed to last until January 10. Apple has also submitted a software update that apparently resolves the patent dispute.

It’s a brief pause for Apple while US court considers a longer pause

The US International Trade Commission determined that Apple had violated Masimo patents and, consequently, issued a sales ban within the United States.

Apple removed the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its physical stores on December 24, and from its online store starting December 21, anticipating the ban’s enforcement on December 25.

However, a federal appeals court has now temporarily paused the watch ban. Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will be available again in Apple stores and online sales will resume on Thursday by 3 PM ET, Apple spokesperson Nikki Rothberg told The Verge.

Apple has also submitted a software patch to resolve the ongoing issue, according to 9to5Mac. The government is expected to announce its decision on the adequacy of the update on January 12th.

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report revealed what may have led to the patent dispute between Apple and Masimo. Apple’s decision to hire a Masimo engineer after receiving an email 10 years ago might be the spark that ultimately caused the ban on the Apple Watch Series 9.