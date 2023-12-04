Apple reportedly developing its own 6G modems for future iPhones

Apple is reportedly hiring architects to work on 6G modems that should be used on the upcoming iPhones.

Apple‘s ambitions to develop a custom 5G modem haven’t taken flight, but the company is apparently not giving up. Despite rumors that the iPhone maker is abandoning its 5G modem development, a new report indicates 6G modem research is also heating up.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports Apple is recruiting engineers to work on the 6G architecture. A specific job listing from the Cupertino-based company seeks a cellular platform architect to evaluate 6G technology and create prototypes.

Article continues after ad

Apple is not giving up on its modems

Apple

Earlier this month, supply chain sources related to Apple’s 5G modem departments claimed the company’s attempts to develop its own modem haven’t been successful, and that Apple is shutting down the project.

Article continues after ad

However, Gurman suggests otherwise in his newsletter, Power On. The Bloomberg journalist confirms Apple is still hard at work developing a 5G modem but is also shifting towards 6G. A job listing spotted on Apple’s website reveals the company is looking for a cellular platform architect.

Article continues after ad

“As a Cellular Platform Architect, you will drive and coordinate the design and modeling of a 6G reference architecture. A suitable set of prototype implementations and reference architecture models needs to be developed that allow the evaluation of technology candidates and use cases,” reads the job listing shared by Gurman.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A modem is a hardware component that allows a phone to connect to a cellular network. Apple currently utilizes Qualcomm modems in its devices, but aims to transition to in-house modems for future devices.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Apple’s 6G research is exciting news, you should know that the new tech isn’t coming to your phone before 2030.

Why is Apple developing its own modem?

Apple, unlike most smartphone makers, doesn’t like relying on other companies for key parts. Apple already makes the processors for iPhones, and it also has its own operating system.

And since modems are really important parts of iPhones, Apple doesn’t want to depend on Qualcomm too much. By developing its own in-house modem, Apple will have more control over its phones and make more money.