Apple iPad Pro 2020 gets $300 holiday price cut

Woot is offering a massive $300 discount on the 2020 iPad Pro when you choose the 128GB storage trim with Wi-Fi-only capability. The tablet is available in Space Gray color.

There have been solid discounts on most iPad models. The M1 iPad Pro is currently at its lowest price, and the M1 iPad Air is also handsomely discounted. Now the iPad Pro 2020 has also joined the party with a $300 discount. The deal is available on Woot but we don’t expect it will last very long.

The iPad Pro 2020 comes equipped with a large 12.9-inch display and packs the A12Z bionic chip under the hood. It has a massive battery and an impressive camera system on the back with a 3D LiDAR scanner.

iPad Pro 2020 has dependable specs

Apple

The $300 discount is only applicable when you choose the 128GB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support. The tablet is available in Space Gray and White color options, but Woot only has the former on sale.

iPad Pro 2020 packs the A12Z bionic chip, which is paired with an M12 coprocessor. The tablet is powerful enough for most tasks, including video editing and gaming.

Featuring a 12.9‑inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology and True Tone, this tablet delivers stunning visuals. The panel ensures crisp content, and with its quad-speaker setup, you’ll enjoy an immersive multimedia experience.

The tablet also gets a decent camera setup, headlined by 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras. There’s also a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner for clicking depth shots.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and can last up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web, watching videos, or listening to music. The slate charges via a USB-C port.

