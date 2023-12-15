Apple reportedly eyes OLED iPads & MacBooks before launching first foldable

A new report supply chain report from Nikkei Asia says Apple is focusing on kitting out products with OLED displays before creating a foldable iPad.

Rumors of a foldable Apple device have been making rounds for quite some time. A recent report even claimed that Samsung is getting ready to manufacture foldable displays for iPhones and iPads. However, the Cupertino company seems more focused on OLED iPads and MacBooks than on creating a foldable device.

According to a South Korean publication, Apple wants to bring OLED panel-equipped iPads and MacBooks by next year. The company will eventually launch foldable iPads; however, there’s no concrete timeline.

There’s no concrete timeline for Apple foldables

OLED is generally considered better than LCD, which is currently used on all MacBooks and iPads. By comparison, OLED displays offer high contrast ratios, better color accuracy, and almost perfect viewing angles.

Apple is already using OLED displays on its latest iPhone and wants to expand the tech of its high-end iPads next year. According to Nikkei Asia, an OLED MacBook model is also under development for production in the second half of 2025 at the earliest (via MacRumors).

The Cupertino company is also reported to launch a foldable iPad, but not before it launches OLED iPads and MacBooks.

“Apple has also started evaluating the possibility of making foldable iPads after it deploys the flexible OLED screens on the tablet, but it does not have a concrete timeline for doing so,” reports Nikkei Asia citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Previous, DSCC’s Ross Young predicted Apple won’t unveil its first foldable device until at least 2025. But that doesn’t mean the company hasn’t been tinkering under the hood. Young reports that Apple’s been toying with the idea of a 20.5-inch foldable notebook, which would be a whole new chapter in laptop design.