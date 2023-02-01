Apple could be working on a foldable 20-inch device coming in 2025

Recent rumors suggest that tech giant Apple could be working on a brand-new device, a 20-inch foldable notebook, rumored for release in 2025.

When it comes to Apple devices, it’s only ever once in a blue moon that we see a genuinely revolutionary, new product. Well, it’s been a while since the iPad, and it looks like the Cupertino giant is gearing up for a new product class of its own once again. Be sure to take this with a pinch of salt, as it’s only a rumor right now.

Apple pundits have been lusting over a foldable version of the iPad for years, and we first heard information last year, when analyst Ross Young stated that the company was exploring a “20-inch all-screen foldable notebook”

Young went further to state that the device would be a new product class for Apple, which is usually a pretty big deal. The company is reportedly looking to ship in 2025.

No foldable iPad…yet

There are no rumblings of a foldable iPad quite yet, and if the rumor that the company is seeking to launch a new product segment is true, it’s likely that whatever plans Apple had for a foldable iPad will instead be rolled into this, instead.

However, it’s important to note that we do not know what software will be running on this device yet, either, so whether or not this will be powered by MacOS or iPadOS is still unknown. However, it’s likely that it will be powered with Apple Silicon, as seen in the new Mac Mini devices.

Until then, it appears as though the company is in no rush to launch any of its foldable devices quite yet, with a reported foldable iPhone still waiting in the wings, too.

Either way, we’re pretty excited to see what could potentially come out of a foldable device from Apple. They usually are very good at not launching products when the tech isn’t quite ready, meaning that if we see this device in 2025, then it’ll be in pretty good shape as soon as it launches.