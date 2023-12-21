Apple can no longer repair some Series 6 & newer watches amid patent dispute

Apple reportedly can no longer repair out-of-warranty watches, starting with the Series 6, due to the ongoing patent dispute with Masimo.

Back on December 18, 2023, Apple revealed that they were getting ready to suspend sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 due to a patent issue with their blood oxygen sensor.

Apple began including the allegedly patent-infringing sensor in the Apple Watch Series 6, which left owners of the devices curious about the future.

On December 21, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that according to an internal memo sent to staff, Apple will no longer be able to repair out-of-warranty watches from the Series 6 and up.

Apple Watch Series 6 and newer hit with repair woes

In the report, Gurman reveals that customers with an out-of-warranty device starting with the Apple Watch Series 6 will no longer be able to receive hardware repairs or full replacements from the company.

This includes the Series 6, 7, 8, 9, and Ultra 1 & 2 watches unless the user still has their wearable covered under Apple care.

However, the company will still be able and willing to help with issues that do not require repairing the actual hardware itself. Customers with the affected watches will be able to return them for a refund.

Gurman says that Apple will inform users when they can start issuing replacements for the wearables, which won’t happen until Apple either reaches a licensing agreement for their blood oxygen sensors, gets a federal reprieve, or fixes the problem.

The latter of which is currently being worked on by the company in the form of a software update that they say will take care of the issue.

Apple removed the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches from their website on December 21, although some retailers may have them in stock for now. After December 25, Apple will no longer be able to import the Series 9 and Ultra 2, which means whatever is in the US as of writing is likely going to be the last we see until this is taken care of.