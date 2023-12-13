Apple bolsters security measures to protect iPhones from theft

The iOS 17.3 beta may have an additional layer of security that may make it difficult for thieves to unlock a stolen iPhone.

iPhone thefts are a big menace, and Apple has always looked for ways to improve the phone’s security to deter criminals from hacking into stolen phones.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is working on adding another layer of security for iPhone users. Spotted first by the folks at WallStreetJournal, a feature named “Stolen Device Protection” is still in beta.

Once activated, Stolen Device Protection will require the user’s FaceID instead of a passcode before allowing critical actions like viewing passwords, disabling Lost Mode, erasing content, and more. This additional security measure will be required to change your Apple ID’s password or update your iPhone’s passcode.

However, to help users who accidentally forget their passcode, Apple ensures that it offers a buffer. This feature will work only when the phone is not in a known location, for example, your home or office.

This means even if a thief or a preparator steals your iPhone and somehow manages to crack your phone’s passcode, they cannot lock you out of your device. So, now, in the worst-case scenario, if your iPhone gets stolen, thieves will not be able to stop you from locating the phone or remotely wiping it.

How to activate Stolen Device Protection on your iPhone

Remember, Stolen Device Protection is an upcoming feature that is a part of iOS 17.3 Beta. To enable this, your iPhone must be running on this beta build, and you need to manually activate this final frontier of the iPhone’s security.

To switch on Stolen Device Protection, follow the steps below:

Go to Settings

Navigate to FaceID & Passcode

Locate Stolen Device Protection and switch it on

Since this ingenious solution can solve a major problem of iPhone thefts. Hopefully, Stolen Phone Protection will make its way to the next big iOS update for most users soon, as it seems incredibly handy.