Analogue brings back 90s retro nostalgia with limited-edition Pocket handheld

Analogue has brought back 90s retro nostalgia to its fans by announcing a limited-edition transparent lineup of its popular Pocket handheld.

Released in December 2021, the Analogue Pocket handheld gives users the ability to play retro Game Boy cartridges in a new device with a backlit screen.

Since launch, Analogue has released several limited-edition colorways including a glow in the dark green version.

Now, the company’s bringing 90s nostalgia back even more with its new limited-edition lineup of transparent Pocket handhelds.

Article continues after ad

Analogue releases new transparent Pocket handheld lineup

On September 25, 2023, Analogue posted about the limited-edition launch on its Twitter account.

“Analogue Pocket – Transparent Limited Editions. Available in highly limited quantities. $249.99 On sale: Sep 29th, 8am PDT. Shipping in 2 weeks,” the message said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Alongside the text, Analogue shared a photo showing the whole lineup and they are absolutely gorgeous.

With seven transparent designs, Analogue is making gray, black, red, blue, orange, green, and purple available for users to attempt to pick up on September 29.

Article continues after ad

Transparent tech over the last few years has skyrocketed in popularity, as they bring back a ton of nostalgia for things like Nintendo’s transparent Game Boy’s and N64 consoles alike.

For those that fall just short of getting hold of the limited-edition Analogue Pocket on Sept 29, you could go after a more powerful, albeit more expensive, handheld like the Ayaneo Air 1S we recently reviewed.

Article continues after ad

For more news and other viral tech stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.