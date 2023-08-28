Analogue Pocket limited-edition colorway revealed & it looks absolutely gorgeous

Analogue has just revealed a new limited-edition glow-in-the-dark colorway of their ever-popular Pocket handheld and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Announced back in 2019 and released in December 2021, the Analogue Pocket handheld quickly caught the eye of thousands of Game Boy fanatics looking for a new-age device to play their retro cartridges on.

Released with a color, backlit 3.5″ screen, the GameBoy-esque device can also play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket and Atari Lynx cartridges through the use of an adapter.

Just under two years after launch, Analogue has revealed a new limited-edition colorway of the Pocket that glows in the dark.

Analogue reveals glow-in-the-dark colorway

Until now, Analogue’s Pocket handheld has skyrocketed in popularity with its black colorway. While there’s no doubt it’s a very well-designed handheld, fans have been looking for more.

With the new Analogue Editions: Glow in the Dark version of the Pocket, the company has delivered just that. Made from special plastic, the company claims that the new colorway will glow for eight hours on a single charge.

“The enclosure is made with a proprietary high quality photo-luminescent plastic which contains phosphorescent compounds that absorb and store ambient light,” it reads. “Emitting a unique chalky, starry glow in darkness, these compounds slowly release the stored energy as visible light, with 8 hours of glow time when fully charged with light.”

Without the lights off, the Glow-in-the-dark Analogue Pocket is an absolutely gorgeous green color that appears to be just a little bit lighter than matcha.

It’s unknown how many units Analogue plans on making available, but it’s safe to say that since the website says, “highly limited quantities,” it’s going to go quickly.

The Glow in the Dark Analogue Pocket will sell for $249.99 on September 1, 2023, at 8am PT on the company’s website.

For more news about the latest handhelds, head over to check out our coverage.