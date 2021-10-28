How to get Analogue Pocket GameBoy clone console: Stocks, price & more

Analogue is a company that has remade tons of classic consoles, but perhaps none are better than their GameBoy clone called the Analogue Pocket.

The Analogue Pocket, a modern-day GameBoy lookalike, was announced in October of 2019 with its release date drawing ever closer.

For many reasons since the announcement, the console has been delayed three times, with global chip shortages being one of the most significant factors.

Here’s more information on how you can get your hands on the new-age portable gaming console, including its price, stock valuation, specs, and more.

Analogue Pocket: Price & How to get one

According to the Analogue website, the Pocket is priced at $199.99. However, it is currently out of stock, with an anticipated ship date of December 2021, the company stated.

Interested buyers can click a “notify me when in stock” button and sign up with an email address to be notified of its release.

Those desperate for the new handheld need to be cautious when looking on sites like eBay, as several related results pop up in the search, but nothing legitimate due to the Pocket’s delays.

Analogue Pocket features and accessories

The Pocket already has made some exciting waves ahead of its release.

On October 16, 2021, Analogue announced Analogue OS in a series of tweets. This is central to the Pocket’s functionality and will include features like playlists, convenient saving on any cartridge, and a game library.

Introducing Analogue OS. Analogue OS is the start of something big. At its heart, Analogue OS is purpose built for exploring and celebrating all of video game history. Designed to be the definitive, scholarly operating system for playing and experiencing the entire medium. pic.twitter.com/1YOvgij2V6 — Analogue (@analogue) October 16, 2021

The system’s accessories include charging supplies, screen protectors, and some adaptors for different games. However, much like the console itself, these are currently out of stock on the Analogue website.

When is Analogue Pocket restock happening?

No exact date for a restock has been provided so far. But, in an October 18 announcement on their website, Analogue has stated that “Pocket pre-orders will be shipping at the latest in December.”

This will be when those that have pre-ordered the product are able to get their hands on one. It is expected that others wanting to get one will have to wait until after the 2021 holiday season.

What games can you play on the Pocket?

Per the Pocket’s page on the Analogue website, “A tribute to portable gaming. Out of the box, Pocket is compatible with the 2,780+ Game Boy, Game Boy Color & Game Boy Advance game cartridge library. Pocket works with cartridge adapters for other handheld systems, too. Like Game Gear. Neo Geo Pocket Color. Atari Lynx & more.”

This means that the console is not an emulator, something it takes care to distinguish.

This also means, however, that players will need to have physical cartridges to play games on the Pocket console, which could mean a real trip down memory lane, for many.

Analogue Pocket tech specs

Pockets will have the following technical specifications according to Analogue.

