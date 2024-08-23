AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D chips have been delayed: Leak

According to leaks, AMD’s next X3D gaming CPU has been pushed back to 2025, with a launch now expected at CES.

AMD’s line of X3D processors containing specialized 3D V-cache has been popular among PC gaming fans. In fact, one of these chips is our pick for the best gaming CPU.

With the launch of the latest Ryzen 9000 series, anticipation for the new version of the X3D has been high. However, a new leak reveals that PC builders will have to wait a bit longer than expected.

Initial reports suggested that the Ryzen 9000X3D chips would be launched sometime before the end of 2024. However, reliable hardware leaker HXL suggested on Twitter/X that the release had been pushed back to January 2025, with the launch now expected to happen at CES 2024.

This information was further confirmed by two other leakers, Yuri ‘1usmus’, a leaker known for his accurate information on Zen 5 chips, and Hassan Mujtaba of WCCFtech, who has a number of sources from AMD’s board partners.

AMD has yet to confirm a launch date for the Ryzen 9000X3D processor, but the agreement between reliable leakers is telling.

Even with this potential delay, the gap between the release of the first Zen 5 chips and the X3D versions would be six months. This is less than the gap between the 7700X and 7800X3D release, which was seven months, and substantially less than the 17-month gap between the 5800X and 5800X3D.

The Ryzen 9000X3D is expected to have three SKUs, with the same cache size as previous models. The Zen 5 X3D chips will have a few new twists, including enhanced overclocking capability, and improved support for DDR5 RAM.

AMD has also said that the X3D variants will have some “cool differentiators” to set them apart.