Get over 50% off Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 smart display

Amazon’s latest version of their Echo Show 5 smart display is on sale yet again, this time for a massive 56% savings.

Every year or two, Amazon refreshes its Echo Show lineup of smart displays with a few new features and improvements across the board.

The third iteration of the device, the Echo Show 5, was released earlier in the year and brings deeper bass, clearer sound, and a slightly improved processor to the device.

It launched at $89.99, but Amazon’s latest deal has it for just $39.99 — a huge 56% off MSRP.

Back in September during Amazon’s annual hardware event, the company revealed a massive new update to Alexa that uses an AI large language model to make the smart assistant more conversational.

Instead of having to say your keyword before each command, Alexa will be able to hold a conversation as if it were just another person in the room.

To make things even better, it doesn’t require you to stick to one topic. As shown in their YouTube video, you can go from asking about your favorite soccer team to planning a murder-mystery-themed dinner party without needing to repeat your wake word.