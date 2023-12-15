65-inch Amazon Fire 4K TV drops to lowest-ever price in time for the holidays

Amazon is offering 38% off this 65-inch Amazon Fire Omni 4K TV just in time for Christmas, so you can watch your favorite Holiday movies in style.

Watching Christmas movies on your big TV with a hot mug of cocoa (or something stronger) in hand sounds like a recipe for a great holiday break to most people. If you want to upgrade your TV to get the best out of your favorite movies and holiday specials, then this deal on an Amazon Fire TV might be just what you are looking for.

Article continues after ad

The Amazon Fire Omni is a 65-inch 4K Smart TV that supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Vision for the most vivid picture, offering great contrast, brightness, and color to the picture. Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is also built-in, so customers can operate the TV without needing a remote control. Using this feature, it is possible to turn on the TV and find any content you want using only your voice. All of this is currently available with 38% off the usual MSRP.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Includes a six-month streaming subscription

The offer includes a six-month subscription to MGM+, which features a library of thousands of Hollywood movies and TV shows. The Amazon Fire TV includes apps for several other streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and others. There are three HDMI ports so you can connect a satellite cable, games console, or even audio equipment such as a home cinema system. The HDMI eARC input also lets users use specialized audio equipment for improved sound quality.

Article continues after ad

Amazon, Pexels

Amazon says that it is dedicated to continuous improvement of its Fire TVs, including updating the Alexa function when new features become available. For safety and privacy, however, there is a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones for added peace of mind.