Street Fighter 6 pro becomes first player to break 100K LP with unlikely character

Since Street Fighter 6’s release just under a month ago, players have been grinding ranked sessions. One of them is pro player Mister Crimson, who became the first player to reach over 100K league points in ranked matches, using his signature character, Dhalsim.

Street Fighter 6 players have been grinding the game’s ranked mode ever since its release on June 2, 2023. Professional players, especially, have been putting in the hours to reach the top of the ranked leaderboards in this game.

However, the competition is tough and with every passing day, the amount of LP (League Points) required to reach Rank 1 is increasing substantially. This has not stopped Street Fighter pro Nathan “Mister Crimson” Massol from becoming the first player to reach 100,000 LP in the ranked leaderboard.

This is a monumental achievement, but what makes it special is that he did so with one of the most unlikely characters in the game: Dhalsim.

Dhalsim is one of the least-played characters

On June 26, 2023, Mister Crimson officially reached his target of 100,000 LP in Street Fighter 6 Master rank with Dhalsim. He achieved this while he was live streaming on Twitch in front of a massive audience witnessing the feat being achieved.

However, the fact that he achieved this with Dhalsim is what makes it even more special. Dhalsim is a difficult character to play and it is currently one of the least played in the Master ranks. As of writing this article, Dhalsim sits at second lowest with only 161 players achieving Master rank with the flame-spitting Yogi.

Dhalsim is tied with Lily who is also extremely rare, though that is mostly because many players consider her to be weak. The least-played character in the ranks is Zangief, whom the community considers less powerful compared to the rest of the roster.

Only 161 players are currently playing Dhalsim in Master Ranks

While Dhalsim is not weak, he is incredibly difficult to use for those used to playing more traditional characters. His kit is difficult to use, and considering the fact that Street Fighter 6 is a very difficult game, thanks to its myriad mechanics, playing Dhalsim becomes even more complex. This could affect many players’ mental stacks, meaning they have more to think about in a single match.

Therefore, it is easier to ignore Dhalsim and instead play a more traditional character, such as shotos like Ken or Ryu. However, Mister Crimson took to the challenge and managed to achieve something that others don’t even dare to try.

As of writing this article, Mister Crimson has been surpassed by a Luke player who has also broken the 100K LP mark. Mister Crimson currently sits at number 2 in the overall ranked leaderboards.

But first, he will have to fight his way through the Red Bull Kumite invitational tournament at the beginning of July, which could cause his online ranking to slip further.