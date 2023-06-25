Street Fighter 6 dominates Twitch after 300k viewers tune in for CR Cup

Street Fighter 6 has been crushing the competition on Twitch, currently standing as the game with the most viewers by a landslide, after a for-fun tourney brought in thousands of watchers.

The latest Street Fighter game has been making waves on the largest streaming site after a tourney organized by Crazy Raccoon, also known as the CR Cup, gained over 300 thousand viewers at once.

This meant that the Street Fighter 6 section on Twitch peaked at around 313 thousand viewers, making it the most-watched game on the site, and the second most-watched category. It was just over 100k away from beating out Just Chatting.

Crazy Raccoon Tourney brings 300k viewers to Street Fighter 6 on Twitch

The tournament was organized by Crazy Raccoon, a prominent esports organization based in Japan. The CR Cup brings together a host of Japanese streaming personalities, ranging from V-Tubers to professional esports players.

Crazy Raccoon’s website describes the cup as “a competitive tournament where popular streamers and professional gamers who excite the e-sports world gather, form teams and participate in the main competition.”

Some of the most-watched fights in the CR cup included showdowns between pro player Daigo and several V-tubers.

