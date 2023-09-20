Starfield players highlight the key difference vs other Bethesda games

Starfield players with a history of playing Bethesda RPGs have identified a standout difference with the space explorer, compared to previous Bethesda titles.

Starfield was a groundbreaking release for Bethesda as it launched its first new IP in 25 years, with a daring shift to focus on an expansive space exploration RPG that boasts over 1000 planets.

“It’s a game we’ve dreamt of playing. It’s only now that we have the hardware, the technology, and the experience to push our creative boundaries even further,” Todd Howard, director of Bethesda, said.

Bethesda’s franchises typically contain a lot of violence, dark tones, and somewhat disturbing stories that aren’t for the faint-hearted, such as Skyrim and Fallout.

However, after one Starfield fan’s touching moment, they have pointed to what they believe to be the main change of course with Starfield compared to other Bethesda games.

Starfield fan points out main difference to other Bethesda titles

A player said, “I finally get what’s different about Starfield vs other Bethesda IP.”

They revealed a heartfelt story that encountered during their space journey, where they boarded a derelict ship, and in reading the notes on board, despite nearly freezing to death, they did in fact all survive.

“This random encounter really struck a chord with me after decades of reading Bethesda stories that end in horrible or weird ways, and now I totally understand that Starfield is an IP of hope and the perseverance of humanity.”

This caused fellow space travelers to chime in with their own experiences.

“This along with characters actually having parents who are alive and well are so refreshing. I expected every character who mentions another person to also mention they died years ago but that’s not the case,” one said.

“Wait till you get to one of the best missions, it’s basically a “what if” this one guy didn’t do what he did to save everyone and you see both scenarios,” a user said.

“Nah, I ran into a mission with a rogue AI and literally felt sympathy for a rogue AI. Like, it made me really debate what to do for about 10 minutes”

Although the typical tragic Bethesda storylines have proven to still exist, fans appear to have resonated with Todd Howard’s view of the game. “Starfield is about hope, our shared humanity, and searching for the answers to life’s greatest mystery,” he said.

Another key aspect of the game is the shipbuilding phenomenon, where one player has had enough of the complex spaceship builds and instead has created a ship that resembles a slice of cheese.