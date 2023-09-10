Starfield player discovers how to recreate iconic Bethesda shopping glitch

One of the most popular glitches from Bethesda’s previous RPGs has made its way into Starfield, and one player has already figured out how to pull it off.

If you’ve sunk any amount of time into Skyrim, or just about any other Bethesda title, chances are you’ve run into some bugs and/or glitches. They’re basically part of the gaming experience for this company.

One of the more infamous glitches comes from a workaround introduced for vendors. In Skyrim and other RPGs, Bethesda designed NPCs you could trade with in such a way that a chest was floating a few meters below the game world, which held all the items you could trade.

However, players quickly learned that these chests could be accessed if they managed to get their character out of bounds, giving them free access to a bunch of loot. Fast forward a decade or so, and the same thing is doable in Starfield.

Skyrim shopping glitch makes its way into Starfield

In a video fittingly titled: “When Bethesda game engine is 22 years old, you find stuff like this…”, YouTuber Muaxh03 outlined how to pull off the glitch in Bethesda’s latest release.

Just like in Skyrim, first you need to get your characters out of bounds, then make your way over to where the vendors are standing in the game world above. This works best with the architecture in big settlements, Like New Atlantis.

From there, you can see that the chests are just underneath the vendor. They might look a little more high-tech, but it’s the same strategy they used for Skyrim more than ten years ago. Some things never change.

