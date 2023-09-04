Starfield gets massive Intel GPU fix but “still work to do”

Intel’s own line of graphics cards just got a huge driver patch to fix an abundance of issues with Starfield.

Bethesda’s latest RPG is causing multiple headaches for those on PCs, and none as much as Intel graphics card owners. The game saw significant trouble on Intel Arc GPUs, with the game presenting game-breaking bugs and more.

Over the weekend, Intel’s engineers managed to get together a Starfield-specific driver for its users. It not only fixes in-game visual bugs but also prevents the game from simply crashing at a moment’s notice.

As part of Intel’s graphics marketing, Ryan Shrout said there’s “still work to do” to ensure the game is working properly on their fledgling hardware.

If you grab the driver, you’ll find the following has been fixed in DirectX 12:

Game load duration is significantly reduced.

Starfield may experience instability and application crashes while launching and during gameplay.

Starfield may exhibit texture corruptions and scene flickers during gameplay.

Starfield on Intel GPUs still suffering from bugs

Despite these huge fixes to the game, Starfield is still suffering from some issues. The nature of the game means it’s quite difficult to run smoothly, as well as general performance issues plaguing the game right now. These include things mostly around DirectX 12:

Starfield (DX12) may experience application instability in some areas of the game.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit texture flickering on light sources during gameplay.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit low texture details on certain objects in the game.

However, it isn’t the only game to be hindered by Intel Arc GPUs. Due to the technology backing the cards, Intel GPUs have had huge issues with DirectX 9 games in the past. This includes esport titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. However, Intel has been working on compatibility and functionality, with what feels like a weekly driver hitting to fix even more games.