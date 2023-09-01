Starfield players are amused by the most “evil” option in the game

Many RPGs give players the chance to embrace their dark sides, but Starfield is giving players a hilarious way to be truly diabolical.

Like lots of other modern games, Starfield presents players with some tough choices.

Game stats have often shown that, when presented with the choice between good and evil, most players take the high road. This often leads to less satisfying content for those who want to be bad. Even Baldur’s Gate 3, which has been widely praised for its multitude of options, has been criticized for its “unrewarding” evil path.

Article continues after ad

However, Starfield takes things a couple of steps further, allowing players to do something truly heinous: flipping the toilet paper the wrong way.

Article continues after ad

Starfield lets players relive a common bathroom battle

The option was spotted by Reddit user 5xad0w, who screenshotted the prompt to flip a roll of toilet paper and the result of doing so. They joked that, while they don’t typically like when video games boil morality down to “good” and “evil,” Starfield lets players do something truly despicable.

Article continues after ad

This detail reflects a common argument people living together often have. While objectively a minor thing, people have really strong feelings about which way toilet paper should face.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The comments make it clear that this “debate” resonates with Starfield fans who have had to suffer because of family members who prefer the toilet paper the other way.

Article continues after ad

Others have joked that flipping the toilet paper in Starfield is either “too far” or a choice that should be reserved for evil runs.

Article continues after ad

While it’s entirely unnecessary and adds nothing to the game, the fact that Starfield gives you the option to flip the toilet paper is pretty hilarious.

Of course, interacting with the toilet paper doesn’t really do anything in terms of gameplay, but details like this show how much thought Bethesda put into every aspect of Starfield’s universe world and how players might interact with it.