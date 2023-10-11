Stardew Valley: Festival Of Seasons concert locations, dates, tickets more
Stardew Valley unveils its “Festival Of Seasons” concert tour, revealing dates, locations, and ticket details for fans around the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the Festival of Seasons.
Stardew Valley is taking its enchanting melodies on the road. ConcernedApe, the game’s developer, has announced the first-ever Stardew Valley Concert Tour, titled “Festival Of Seasons.” And there’s a good chance it’s coming to a city near you.
The Festival of Seasons is described as an “intimate, immersive live concert that will feature fresh arrangements of the most cherished songs from the game’s mesmerizing soundtrack.” The concert will give fans an opportunity to experience the magic of Stardew Valley in a whole new way.
As fans eagerly await the tour, details about the dates, cities, and ticket sales have now been revealed. Here’s everything you need to know.
Stardew Valley concert tour locations and dates
The Festival of Seasons concert is headed to a total of 14 different locations around the world. Whether you’re in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or Southeast Asia, there are plenty of opportunities to experience the highly-anticipated concert.
Here’s a rundown of the concert dates and locations:
- February 17: Los Angeles, CA – The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage – 4pm, 8pm
- February 23: Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center – 8pm
- February 24: Philadelphia, PA – Perelman Theatre – 5pm, 8pm
- February 29: New York, NY – The Town Hall – 8pm
- March 2: Seattle, WA – Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall – 4pm, 8pm
- March 9: Chicago, IL – The Vic – 8pm
- March 10: St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon – 8pm
- March 15: Toronto, CA – George Weston Recital Hall – 7:30pm
- March 17: Montreal, CA – Cinquième Salle – 3pm, 7pm
- April 5: Melbourne, AU – Elisabeth Murdoch Hall – 8pm
- April 20: Sydney, AU – Verbrugghen Hall – 5pm, 8pm
- April 29: London, UK – Cadogan Hall – 7:30pm
- TBA: Seoul, KR – Venue/date to be announced soon.
- TBA: Bangkok, TH – Venue/date to be announced soon.
When asked about the possibility of additional locations and dates, ConcernedApe responded on Twitter, stating: “It’s possible, but would likely be part of a different, future tour. This is the first run and still kind of testing the waters.”
Stardew Valley concert tour ticket sales
For those eager to secure their spot at the concert, here’s what you need to know:
- US, Canada, and UK shows will go on sale Friday, Oct 13th at 10am in the local time of each city.
- Melbourne will go on sale Friday, Oct 13th at 11am local time.
- Sydney will go on sale Friday, Oct 20th at 11am local time.
- Seoul and Bangkok on-sale dates will be announced shortly.
Ticket sale links are provided on the official Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons site.
That’s everything you need to know about the Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons. This concert tour promises to be a magical experience for all long-time and new fans of the game, so be sure to sign up to the official newsletter for updates regarding locations, dates, and ticket sales near you.