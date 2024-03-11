Darts star Luke Littler reveals truth behind viral bust-up with ‘Pikachu’ opponent

Darts star Luke Littler has taken to social media to clarify what happened after he was aggressively confronted by Ricardo ‘Pikachu’ Pietreczko following his victory at the Belgian Darts Open.

Littler, 17, has taken the darts world by storm after the teenager made it all the way to the final of the World Darts Championship on debut earlier this year.

The Brit’s meteoric rise continued over the weekend as he beat Rob Cross in the final of the Belgian Darts Open on Sunday, March 10.

But the main talking point came in the competition’s semi-final following his victory over Pietreczko.

Luke Littler opens up on angry darts confrontation

After beating his German opponent 7-3, Pietreczko confronted Littler as the 29-year-old squared up to the teen.

Words were exchanged before Pietreczko, nicknamed ‘Pikachu‘ owing to an unfortunate mispronunciation of his surname, stormed off stage.

Topic starts at 1:10.

Looking to clear up what had happened, Littler wrote on Facebook: “No idea what I did wrong, no idea what he said. He said something then don’t do it again.”

Pietreczko, who walks out to the Pokemon theme tune as his entrance song for darts matches, also had his say on his Instagram story.

“I really appreciate the fact that he can play a game like that at such an age,” he said. “But I hope his arrogance punishes him.”

Sadly, for Pietreczko, there was to be no punishment for Littler who went on to win the Belgian Darts Open.

The 17-year-old hit a sensational nine-darter in a nail-biting 8-7 win over 2018 world champion, Cross.

Littler returns to action in the Darts Premier League on Thursday, March 14 as the players travel to Nottingham for night seven of the competition.