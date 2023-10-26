Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ending sparks wild theories about Peter Parker’s fate

Spider-Man 2 ends with a bang, leaving the door open for a big third game that could really go any which way. As a result, fans are already discussing the direction the new game will take, particularly in regard to the fate of Peter Parker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of the biggest releases of 2023. Fans have been going crazy playing through the game, unlocking the cool new suits and debating the fine tunes of the campaign and the character dynamics.

Now with many having finished the story, eyes are already looking ahead to the future. Specifically, what the third game will look like and more so, how the trilogy will wrap up.

With new characters introduced at the end of Spider-Man 2 and others coming back for more, the possibilities are almost endless for how the Miles and Peter narrative will wrap up.

In a new Reddit thread titled “Calling the end of Spider-Man 3,” fans of the series have been debating and theorizing what the ending could look like.

“The ending is going to be Peter and MJ’s wedding (which they would foreshadow earlier in the story) and MJ is going to tell Peter that she’s pregnant. This is a complete shot in the dark but hey, maybe it’s possible?”

Others shared their agreement with this concept. Expressing how “I think they’ll already be married by the time of SM3 and the ending will be MJ is pregnant if it’s not revealed during the game.”

And while this post seems to believe Peter and MJ will get their happy ending, others believe the original Spider-Man will have a much darker fate.

One Redditor commented, “Well there are people saying that Peter will die.”

Another added, “I highly doubt Peter retires in these games. He either dies or he finds the perfect balance between Peter and Spider-Man, but I don’t think there should ever be a Spider-Man adaption where he straight-up retires forever unless he’s physically incapable of continuing. He wouldn’t give up on the whole great power, great responsibility thing even if there are a couple other people to handle the workload with him.”

Time will tell how Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 wraps up the narrative of the past two games. From the community discussions, it appears that the fate of Peter Parker is the aspect that fans are most curious to see.

For all the latest Spider-Man 2 news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.