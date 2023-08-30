Tera 2023: Smash Ultimate tournament streams, schedule, players, more

Europe is having one of the biggest Smash Ultimate tournaments of the year in the form of Tera and it’s absolutely stacked. Here’s everything you need to know about the French event.

Tera is taking place on September 1-3 in Rungis, France, a suburb of Paris and will feature some of the world’s top pros as they compete for the top ranking spot at the end of the year.

The event will notably include FaZe Sparg0 who already bounced back from a disappointing Super Smash Con by winning Delfino Maza. Will the Cloud main be able to keep his momentum going and catch up to the world’s number one player ZETA acola?

Other big names include Moist Light, who just picked up a massive win at Shine defeating Zomba in a thrilling Grand Finals. Tweek and the aforementioned Zomba will also be in attendance as Team America lands in France.

It wouldn’t be a major without some Japanese talent either and Tera will see the European debut of Yoshidora, the world’s best Yoshi player and one of the favorites to take the whole event.

Of course, we can’t count Europe out either. In addition to France’s top star Glutonny and Spain’s Sisqui, two upcoming UK prodigies will be looking to make a name for themselves: Bloom4Eva and Luugi.

With so much talent, it’s really anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious. It’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting events of 2023 so far.

Tera 2023 Smash Ultimate schedule

The action kicks off on Friday, September 1 at 11 AM CET with Squad Strike followed by Doubles at 2 AM and Showmatches at 7.

Singles finally begins on Saturday at noon followed by the Top 256 at 4 AM . The matches will continue until only 64 players remain to battle it out on the final day of the event.

At 11 AM on Sunday, top 64 kicks off with players competing down to the last eight which will then commence shortly thereafter at 3 PM.

Because the event is in Europe, be sure to set your alarms to wake up early or stay up super late to watch. Definitely get some coffee brewing ahead of time!

How to watch Tera 2023 on Twitch

There will be at least three streams for Tera depending on what language you want to watch in with more being added later.

For English viewers, Team Regen will have the action. We’ve embedded their stream below for your convenience.

Users who want to catch the action in French can do so at Asobi while those who want to check out a Spanish broadcast can do so on Mystic Squad.

Tera is going to be one of the wildest Smash tournaments in quite some time with so many wild cards and room for possible upsets.

Will a big name like Sparg0 take the crown? Who will end the year as the top American player between Light, Tweek and Zomba? Will Europe shock everyone with a W on home soil? Be sure to tune in and catch all the action unfold.