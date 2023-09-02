Nintendo builds insane real-life Smash Bros. museum for Nintendo Live event

Nintendo put together an absolutely insane Super Smash Bros. museum full of detailed custom props in glass cases at the Nintendo Live event.

For those who may not have heard, Nintendo is hosting a special 2023 Nintendo Live event in Seattle from September 1, 2023, to September 2.

Throughout the event, fans can walk the show floor and attend special zones centered around games like Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Wonder, and Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Some attendees were blown away by Smash Ultimate’s setup in particular, as Nintendo created a full-on museum for the fighting game, complete with incredibly detailed props displayed on stands or in glass cases.

Nintendo builds Smash Ultimate museum at Nintendo Live event

Fans who weren’t able to attend the event can get a look at the incredible show floor thanks to videos on social media. A clip from esports caster and host EE showed a handful of the display cases on the show floor.

The video shows incredibly detailed replicas of props like Captain Falcon’s helmet, Kirby’s Hammer ability, Link’s Master Sword, and a stunning Monado replica from Xenoblade Chronicles.

Additionally, the Smash Ultimate event housed an incredibly life-size recreation of Smash Bros.’ iconic Sandbag, which has featured in every game since Melee as a combo test dummy.

Fans on social media were blown away both the impressive display, with many complimenting the quality of the props. “Nah this looks crazy, even the sandbag is perfect lmao,” said content creator DJ iTubz.

Some fans wished that these props, or the Smash Bros. museum in general, had a more permanent event space so fans could admire the collection for themselves. “The fact this isn’t an actual thing in NINTENDO WORLD is so sad,” said one fan.

While some fans may not be able to visit the show floor themselves, Nintendo is hosting livestreams for the different events featured at Nintendo Live so fans can still get a glimpse of the Seattle event online.