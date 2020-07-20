How Leffen Became the God Slayer of Smash Melee

In Smash Melee history, five players are immortalized in the pantheon of the game as the Five Gods: Juan 'Hungrybox' DeBiedma, Jason 'Mew2King' Zimmerman, Adam 'Armada' Lindgren, Joseph 'Mango' Marquez, and Kevin 'PPMD' Nanney. Though William 'Leffen' Hjelte has taken them down.

These players were beyond the mere mortals that surrounded them, and for a long time were rarely defeated except by one another. Until Leffen came around, that is.

After a tumultuous start to his Melee career, where he had to overcome being banned for toxicity, Leffen would grind his way up the ladder to earn his chance against the Gods. At first, he mastered Falco, and later on Fox as his mains.

In the game his skill was undeniable. One by one, the Gods fell before him, and in bringing down these deities, he himself ascended became a star. His legend was cemented at Apex 2015 when he defeated Mew2King to become the first person to take down all five Gods.

This is the story of how one man took out a pantheon of gods and became the God-Slayer of Smash Melee.