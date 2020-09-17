Armored Mewtwo Smash Ultimate mod proves Nintendo should add DLC costumes

A Smash Ultimate modder found a way to give Mewtwo a bit of a transformation into his Armored variant as seen in Pokemon The First Movie, Pokemon Go, and more.

Smash Ultimate does a nice job of including some costume variety which pays homage to fighters’ past games. For instance, Mario can wear his wedding outfit from Odyssey, Cloud has both his Final Fantasy 7 and Advent Children looks, and Bowser JR’s outfits change him into completely different Koopa Kids.

Advertisement

Some color variants even change a fighter’s gender such as with Pokemon Trainer, Byleth, and Wii Fit Trainer.

However, not every fighter is so lucky and Mewtwo is one of the characters without unique outfit options, which makes this mod by mastaklo all the better.

Advertisement

As you can see in the video, to select the Armored Mewtwo attire, all you have to do is select a different color option for the legendary Pokemon.

Read More: 5 echo fighters or alternate costumes that belong in Smash

While most fighter mods retain the original character’s appearance on screen in some capacity, this one is extremely natural and begs the question: why isn’t this an option in the regular game?

Nothing super flashy is added for the gameplay either, so there’s no unique effects for choosing this particular outfit, but it looks really good in-game.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1buLygfleQ

At the moment, the download for the mod is only available on mastaklo’s Patreon, but it will have a public release come October 16, 2020.

Nintendo has added Mii costumes to the game as DLC, but new fighter outfits or skins have never been available. Something like Armored Mewtwo could potentially do very well and keep people invested in-between new fighter announcements.

Hopefully, we see something like this down the line sometime during Smash Ultimate’s lifespan.