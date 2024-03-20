Save 32% on our favorite budget keyboard during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Looking for a high-end keyboard but are limited to how much you can spend? Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has you covered.

When it comes to budget keyboards, Redragon is among the top brands available with a wide variety of sizes and layouts available.

I reviewed the K673 Pro 75% keyboard back in February and was surprised by the build quality and overall experience offered by the accessory.

Now, you can get it at its lowest price ever, 32% off, thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

My favorite budget-friendly keyboard

I tested the Redragon K673 Pro keyboard for a few weeks before my review in February, and it left me quite surprised all around the board.

It features three connection modes — Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz Wireless, and USB-C wired — and the battery lasts almost a week with heavy usage, making it suitable for just about everyone. Thanks to its Bluetooth compatibility, you can also use it with mobile devices like your iPhone or iPad.

The typing experience and sound profile are phenomenal as well. With a gasket-mounted PCB, silencing foam, and double-shot PBT keycaps, it sounds super creamy, and I found it a joy to use while writing articles all day.

It’s hot-swappable, too, so if you want to change around the red linear switches to something clicky or tactile you can without any issue.

Overall, it’s a great keyboard to check out if you’re looking for something high-quality out of the box.

