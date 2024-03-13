JBL gaming headset gets staggering 50% discount in unmissable Amazon deal

Experiencing the signature sound of JBL has never been easier, with the JBL Quantum 400 gaming headphones now half-price off on Amazon.

JBL is synonymous with providing accessories with high-quality audio, and the JBL Quantum 400 gaming headphones are no different. The over-ear headphones are optimized for PC gaming, and compatible with the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Part of the iconic JBL Quantum line, the Quantum 400 gaming headphones bring an immersive sound experience to the table, thanks to their signature audio, while looking great to boot.

JBL signature sound that’s Discord-certified

The JBL Quantum 400 gaming headphones are perfect for all your gaming needs. While they’re compatible with a full range of consoles, they also come with a game-chat balance dial, certified by Discord.

The headphones are decked out with JBL QuantumSOUND, delivering high-quality immersive audio. With DTS headphone:X v2.0 also in the mix, you can experience spatial audio for less. Letting you pinpoint exactly where every sound in your favorite games is coming from.

The JBL Quantum 400 headphones not only sound great, but they look great too. Each ear cup features RGB light-up logos, which can be customized through the user-friendly QuantumENGINE software suite.

If you want to experience the signature sound of JBL headphones for less, the JBL Quantum 400 headphones are a steal at 50% off on Amazon.

