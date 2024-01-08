Wizards of the Coast admits to using AI art in controversial Magic marketing

Marvel is crossing over with Magic: the Gathering, but not everyone is happy.

Wizards of the Coast has confirmed the use of AI in a piece of Magic: The Gathering marketing art, validating community suspicions about the work.

The artwork of Magic: The Gathering is one of the game’s most defining aspects, featuring detailed illustrations of Planeswalkers, monsters, and landscapes.

Wizards of the Coast has worked with artists for years to create some of the most iconic artwork in the fantasy genre, not only for their trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, but for their tabletop roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons as well.

But the artwork in recent marketing posts from the official MTG Twitter account sparked concern from fans. Many pointed out the images appeared to be created with generative AI.

A concern WotC quickly quashed with a statement to the contrary. The only problem is, it turns out they were wrong. The company has since apologized to fans and promised to do a better job of supporting human artists.

“Thanks to our diligent community who pointed out a series of recent marketing images may have included elements of generative AI,” the company said in their official statement addressing the issue. we are rethinking our process of how we work with vendors for our marketing creative.

Wizards of the Coast also went on to say they would be “rethinking” their “process” for working with vendors on marketing projects in the future.

The company had already promised to be thorough about ensuring they were supporting human artists after it emerged images in the forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook had been completed using AI.

Their decision not to leverage AI has been well-received by both fans and artists in the community.

Wizards of the Coast looks to stay true to its aim “to always come down on the side of human-made art and artists.”