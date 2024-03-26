Roblox removes region-locked gift cards & fans are delighted

Roblox digital gift cards no longer have the region lock on them and players can redeem them from anywhere on the globe. Check out the community’s reaction to it.

On March 26, 2024, Roblox_RTC posted on X that Roblox gift cards are no longer region-locked. Now, if you’ve purchased a gift card using a certain currency, it will automatically convert to the local currency while redeeming it.

Earlier, digital gift cards were region-locked. Meaning, that the currency on your gift card had to be the same as the currency of your account’s country. This posed a hurdle for many players, especially streamers who often giveaway gift cards.

For players concerned, there will be no extra charges or fees while converting currency. They will receive the exact amount of Credits they paid for. Roblox player LukasThePickle confirmed this by purchasing a UK gift card for GBP and converting it into US Dollars.

Roblox gift cards are a great present for Robloxians as they offer in-game accessories and valuable Robux. Players can use these Robux to purchase skills and abilities in the game or to spend in the vast marketplace.

Many Robloxians are praising this decision as it offers a higher flexibility. LuigiStreams and ROXx expressed their approval with the comments, “MASSIVE W” and “RARE ROBLOX W” respectively on X.

So if you want to gift some Robux to your friend abroad or become the next “Dad of the Year”, you can easily do so.

While the digital gift cards are no longer region-locked, the physical ones have to be local. So ensure that you use the physical gift card in the same country where you purchased it.