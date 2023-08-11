Roblox gets Hamilton crossover no one asked for

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical hit Hamilton has announced a collaboration with Roblox that’s leaving fans confused.

The popularity and huge user base of the game-building platform Roblox has led to plenty of crossovers, but the latest has left fans baffled.

The new Hamilton Simulator, announced and released on August 9, allows players to go back in time to the American Revolution and visit locations from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony, Grammy, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical – of course, set to the show’s iconic score.

Understandably, the crossover came as a huge surprise to fans, most of whom are questioning why it exists in the first place.

Fans are confused by Hamilton officially coming to Roblox

Designed by Super League and Small World Games, Hamilton Simulator allows Roblox players to experience 10 levels based on the show. Players can recruit characters from the musical like Charles Lee, Angelica Schuyler, and Alexander Hamilton himself and bring them into combat, where they seem to fight using the power of song.

The game takes players to locations like the docks of New York, George Washington’s offices, and the Battle of Yorktown. These levels are detailed and intricately designed, with input from Hamilton set designer David Korins.

While the game currently ends with the first act, Hamilton Simulator’s creators have plans to expand it with additional story and gameplay content.

With tens of millions of daily active users, Roblox has become a useful platform for marketing, especially to younger audiences. Hamilton joins the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the NFL, and Lil Nas X – who held one of the first in-game concerts on the platform in 2020 – in using the massively popular gaming platform to promote itself to Roblox’s millions of users.

Still, the 2015 musical coming to Roblox in 2023 has fans perplexed.

Given the subject matter and early online reactions, it’s not clear if Hamilton Simulator will really leave fans of Roblox or the musical satisfied. Either way, there are plenty of other popular and beloved Roblox games available if this American Musical isn’t your cup of tea.