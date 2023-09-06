Many viewers have noticed that contestants on Netflix reality dating show Love is Blind appear to only drink out of gold wine glasses — but what is the reason for this? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love is Blind is a popular reality dating show on Netflix in which contestants get to know each other from within purpose-built pods, using only their voices.

The social experiment garnered millions of fans, and now the fifth season is set to air in September 2023, with a whole set of new contestants looking to find love.

While watching the show, many fans have noted that the contestants all appear to be drinking out of gold wine glasses, regardless of the location or beverage, with some even drinking coffee from them.

But is there a particular reason for this design choice? Here’s everything to know.

YouTube: Netflix Season 5 of Love is Blind begins on September 22

Why do they use gold glasses on Love is Blind?

Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that the gold glasses design choice is just something he likes.

Speaking to Variety, he said: “I don’t know. It’s something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun.”

However, the opaque glasses are also likely to help with continuity, as scenes where people are drinking will look more seamless when editors don’t need to worry about how much liquid is left in each person’s cup.

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.