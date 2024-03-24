Who is The Valley’s Danny Booko? Meet the former Disney star

Before starring in Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley, Danny Booko was featured in Hannah Montana, iCarly, and more.

The Valley just premiered its first episode and it was full of familiar faces, which was expected since it is marketed as a spin-off of Vanderpump Rules.

Former VPR stars, including the married but currently separated couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, are at the helm of this series as well as fellow alums Kirsten Doute and Janet Caperna.

One of the main cast members of the new show who has never been affiliated with Bravo is Danny Booko. He is introduced as simply a close friend of Jax who is joining the show with his wife Nia Booko, whom he shares three kids with. However, that doesn’t mean that he is not extremely recognizable on his own.

Article continues after ad

If you thought while watching The Valley that you have seen Danny before, that’s because chances are you have.

Article continues after ad

He had several guest appearances on Disney shows, including Kickin’ It, Hannah Montana, and The Suite Life of Zach and Cody. His other acting credits include roles on iCarly, The Goldbergs, and The O.C.

According to his IMDB, he has also dabbled in Marvel as a voice actor in several major projects including Black Widow, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War. It doesn’t specify what exactly his voicing roles were in either film.

Nonetheless, Danny is just as much a celebrity as the rest of The Valley’s cast and this season will be the test of it he can add reality TV to his list of special skills.