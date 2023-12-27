Who is Leva Bonaparte? Meet the star of the Southern Hospitality Season 2

Bravo’s Southern Hospitality is back with Season 2, and so is fan-favorite Leva Bonaparte. If you’re a new viewer, here is everything you need to know about Leva.

Southern Hospitality, which premiered as the third spin-off of Southern Charm, centers work and personal lives of employees at Republic Lounge & Garden. Similar to the filming style of Vanderpump Rules, the spotlight is on, Leva Bonaparte, the co-owner of the Lounge.

However, the show allows viewers to get to know and be entertained by the drama that goes down among Leva’s employees. The Southern Hospitality Season 2 employees include Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Grace Lilly, TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, and Lucía Peña.

The new face joining the cast is Oisin O’Neil, who will be a VIP server this season.

Leva Bonaparte on Southern Hospitality Season 2

Bravo Leva from Southern Hospitality Season 2

Leva joined Southern Charm during Season 7 and found fame through the show. On Southern Charm, she gained a good reputation as someone self-assured, intelligent, and who advocated for justice. Her private and business life gained plenty of interest from the public and she ended up getting her own spin-off.

Her presence in the Southern Hospitality team remains the assertive and decisive leader who made sure her teammates never compromised their quality of work. Leva did that by firing both Lucía Peña and Mia Alario from their jobs during the very first episode of Season 2.

According to Distractify, Lena married Lamar Bonaparte in April of 2013 and the couple have worked together in the hospitality business for years.

Leva herself was born in India but grew up in Bolivia and Canada. Persian culture is where Leva’s roots belong and she has expressed love her culture on Southern Charm Season 7 by hosting Persian dinners.

To stay updated with Leva, upcoming seasons of Southern Hospitality, and other reality TV shows stay tuned to our coverage here.