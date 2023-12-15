Bravo’s Southern Hospitality Season 2 cast: Meet the stars

Bravo’s Southern Hospitality is back with Season 2 and an outstanding lineup. From fan-favorite Leva Bonaparte to a handful of new faces, here is everything you need to know about the cast.

During 2023 BravoCon, a trailer for Season 2 of the show dropped and the cast line-up was revealed to the fans. Viewers noticed all the returning faces in the team and a few new members joining the Republic crew in Charleston.

Southern Hospitality Season 2 cast: Who is joining this season?

The cast of Southern Hospitality Season 2 includes our boss lady and the Lounge co-owner Leva Bonaparte. Helping her with the job will be her employees Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Grace Lilly, TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, and Lucía Peña. The new face joining the cast will be Oisin O’Neil who will be a VIP server this season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Leva Bonaparte

Bravo

Leva, who found fame on Southern Charm and later joined the spin-off, is returning this season. Her presence in the team as the assertive and decisive leader Maddi Reese remains.

Maddi Reese

Musician and DJ, Maddi Reese, has been very active in her music career away from Southern Hospitality. The Manager is set to return on screen with Season 2 of the show. Fans can anticipate some juicy romance drama from Maddie as she maneuvers her rocky relationship with her boyfriend, Trevor.

Article continues after ad

Joe Bradley

Another returning face would be the of relatable young VIP Host, Joe Bradley, who finally found his footing at Republic after struggling with multiple entry-level jobs. Viewers get to see Joe’s young blood ambitions as he works while dreaming of having Leva’s position one day.

Article continues after ad

Grace Lilly

The VIP Concierge, who has herself a reputation of skipping work for self-care, is making her return. The new cat mom, Grace Lilly will be on the team once more this Season 2 of Southern Hospitality to navigate the drama that was left off last season.

Article continues after ad

TJ Dinch

Fan and team favorite Bartender, TJ Dinch, is coming back this season. TJ only had a small beef with teammates Mikel Simmons and Grace Lilly over work ethics last season, and overall the bartender had been laid-back. TJ’s bar was where most of the tea-spilling sessions happened, so the fans are excited to find out what secrets will pour out in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Mia Alario

Many fans were surprised to see Mia’s name on the list after she clashed with Leva last season. The two team members might have had a falling out but it seems that Mia, with her outspoken personality, managed to make amends with the Lounge co-owner.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Will Kulp

Bartender Will Kulp is rejoining Southern Hospitality before heading off to law school. He will be putting his relationship with his girlfriend, Emmy Sharrett, and friendships back home to the ultimate test.

Emmy Sharrett

The beautiful VIP server of the team, Emmy, had been learning to put herself first and focus on her career. She will be coming back on Southern Hospitality Season 2 to navigate her job and relationship with cast mate, Will Kulp.

Article continues after ad

Mikel Simmons

The VIP host of the team, Mikel Simmons, is coming back and bringing his life-of-the-party charms with him. Mikel, unfortunately, will have to navigate more co-worker drama this season as well.

Article continues after ad

Bradley Carter

Bradley Carter will be on Southern Hospitality Season 2 as the VIP server of the team. Last season the body-builder got himself in hot waters with infidelity rumors, but hopefully, he can make up for his lost reputation this time.

Lucía Peña

Lucia Pena, along with team member Mia, were the two who got themselves on the wrong side of Lounge co-owner and manager Leva. Same as Mia, Lucia has not been fired and will be returning this season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Oisin O’Neil

The new face joining this season will be Oisin O’Neil. The ex-rugby player switched career paths and ended up becoming part of the nightlife on Southern Hospitality. Oisin will be working as VIP server on Leva’s team.

Southern Hospitality Season 2 premieres Thursday, December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. To stay updated on Southern Hospitality, make sure to check our page here.