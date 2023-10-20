What is a “manny”? Kim Kardashian seeks male influence for children following divorce

Kim Kardashian has hired a “manny” for some male influence for her children following her divorce from Kanye West. Here is everything we know.

Following her divorce from Kanye West last year, Kim Kardashian has revealed she decided to hire a “manny” so that her children can benefit from a male role model in the household.

After all, the Kardashians are a matriarchal empire and Kim is not oblivious to that fact. In a recent episode of Hulu’s reality TV show following the family, she said, “I do think my household and even my family is very female-dominated.”

But what exactly is a manny and why did Kim admit to being “scared out of [her] mind” about hiring one?

What is a manny?

A manny is quite simply a male nanny. The co-founder of AthleteMannies — a UK-based company offering sports-inspired childcare —spoke with Daily Mail about the increase in their popularity.

Richard Goodman said, “Many young boys lack positive male role models in their lives… who can impart valuable life skills, foster confidence, and encourage them to have fun and play after school.”

For single mothers looking for a positive male role model for their children, mannies provide “valuable support and companionship” while “[inspiring] children to be more active and curious.”

“Male nannies bring a fresh perspective to childcare,” Goodman said. “They often infuse a sense of fun, energy, and adventure into their approach, which can have a positive impact on children.”

Why was Kim Kardashian “scared” about hiring a manny?

Although Kim admitted she “really wanted a male around” for her children, she also admitted to having been “scared out of [her] mind”. And that was for one particular reason — her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking him to sports and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that,” Kim admitted during an episode of The Kardashians.

Luckily, it seems all went well as Kim recounted how West and the new manny were getting along; “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and him, has been so nice to him… And I was like, ‘Oh my God, OK. That’s great.’”

