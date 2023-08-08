Temptation Island’s Kaitlin says Makayla “blocked” her on social media

Now that Temptation Island’s Hall and Makayla are getting serious as a couple, Makayla has blocked Hall’s ex-girlfriend Kaitlin on social media.

After Hall broke off his engagement with long-term his girlfriend Kaitlin, the Temptation Island star has been exploring new love in the villa with 24-year-old Makayla. According to a sneak peek teaser for episode 9 of season 5, Hall and Makayla are in the process of making their whirlwind romance official.

Makayla even calls Hall her “boyfriend” in the teaser, so the new couple seems to have no qualms about diving into their new relationship head first.

Now that Makayla and Hall are getting serious, Kaitlin admits in an interview with Life & Style Magazine that the situation has left her completely “blindsided.” To add insult to injury, she reports that Makayla blocked her on all forms of social media.

Temptation Island star Makayla allegedly blocked Kaitlin on social media

Kaitlin and Hall were romantically involved for over eight years. Due to the longevity of their relationship, along with the fact that Hall proposed to her, Kaitlin admits that his newfound whirlwind romance with Makayla has left her devastated.

Despite how heartbroken she is about the situation, Kaitlin says she holds no ill will toward Makaya. Yet, oddly enough, that feeling might not be mutual on Makayla’s end. According to Kaitlin, Hall’s new girlfriend has blocked her.

“We have not talked,” Kaitlin told Life & Style magazine regarding Makayla. “I have been blocked on social media since I’ve been back from the island, so I have no idea on anything about her life or who she is or her intentions or anything, to be honest. I am a girl’s girl, so I had no bad blood with her, but like we’ve never even talked, no.”

Hall and Makayla have not responded to Kaitlin’s claims.

New episodes premiere Tuesday nights on USA Network and can be streamed on Peacock the following day.