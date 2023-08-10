Temptation Island: Does Kaitlin pick Sebastian or Michael for her final date?

Kaitlin on Temptation Island has to choose between Sebastian and Michael for her final date. Who does she choose?

On Temptation Island, the contestants spent episode 9 going on dates with the singles of their choice from the villa. While the main focus of Kaitlin’s journey has been centered around her recently severed engagement to Hall, she has also found herself in a separate love triangle inside the villa.

Kaitlin has been picking up the pieces since her split with Hall and is still in the recovery process following their eight-year-long relationship.

While she is still heartbroken about the end of her engagement, she has been fortunate enough to have two singles in the villa, Michael and Sebastian, who have been fighting desperately for her affection.

After developing a strong connection with both Michael and Sebastian, fans of the show have been wondering which man she’ll choose for her final date. Ultimately, Kaitlin ended up choosing Sebastian to go on a date with rather than Michael.

Many viewers of Temptation Island thought Michael would be a better fit for Kaitlin since he’s closer to her in age and seems to want something serious.

And while Sebastian has been a gentleman to Kaitlin throughout their time in the villa, some believe he is looking for something less serious and is more interested in a fling.

“I feel like this guy is just about being on tv and having the attention,” one fan wrote of Sebastian on the TemptationTV Instagram. “I don’t think he actually genuinely likes her. The other guy she was talking to was much more genuine and seemed to have good intentions,” they said, referring to Michael.

She told Sebastian in episode 9 that he had done “more for her in their short time inside the villa than Hall had done in a year.”

During their date, Kaitlin and Sebastian discussed developing their relationship into something more serious outside the villa.